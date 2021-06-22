Prospect Capital funds $55M loan to Enseo
Jun. 22, 2021 7:41 AM ETProspect Capital Corporation (PSEC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) funded a $55M first lien senior secured floating rate term loan to support the acquisition of Enseo by an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital.
- Enseo is the premier provider of customer experience management technology in the U.S., offering solutions in hospitality, senior living, education, and healthcare; operating for 21 years, the company is enjoyed by 85M+ users annually.
- "Our work also demonstrated the positive application of Enseo's technology solutions to enhance both guest experience quality and employee safety in the hospitality, senior living, education, and multifamily residential sectors," Managing Director Jason Wilson commented.
- Shares trading 0.5% higher premarket.