Pacira inks EXPAREL distribution agreement with Eurofarma in Latin America

  • Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) has entered into a distribution agreement with Eurofarma Laboratories for the development and commercialization of EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) in Latin America.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Eurofarma obtains the exclusive right to market and distribute EXPAREL in 19 countries in Latin America, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico.
  • Pacira will receive royalties based on Eurofarma’s future commercialization of the product and is also eligible to receive milestones payments that are triggered by the achievement of certain regulatory and commercial events.
  • In addition, Eurofarma will be responsible for regulatory filings for EXPAREL in these countries.
