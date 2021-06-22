Orion Engineered Carbons settles indemnity claims dispute with former owner Evonik
Jun. 22, 2021 8:22 AM ETOrion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) announced its agreement with Evonik to settle the arbitration proceedings which the former had commenced against an Evonik Industries AG affiliate in June 2019.
- The arbitration was launched by Orion to enforce indemnity claims covering capital expenditures and costs to remedy past violations of the U.S. Clean Air Act alleged by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
- Under the settlement, Evonik agrees to make a one-time cash payment of ~$79.3M to Orion which resolves the claims and counterclaims the parties raised in the arbitration.
- The settled dispute between Orion and Evonik originates from the acquisition of the carbon black business by Rhône Capital and Triton after the business was spun-out of Evonik in 2011.