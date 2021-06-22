Hot Stocks: GOOG antitrust probe, GME rising on stock offering, PLUG earnings
Jun. 22, 2021 By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Antitrust news has been a recurring theme over the last few weeks, as lawmakers and regulatory agencies have scrutinized practices at the large tech names. On Tuesday, it was Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) turn. News came out that the search giant is facing an antitrust probe in Europe.
- In other morning highlights, GameStop (NYSE:GME) advanced in pre-market trading after it completed a stock offering. Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had a mixed earnings report, missing on its bottom line but reporting better-than-expected quarterly revenue. Still, shares edged higher before the bell.
- Meanwhile, Tupperware (NYSE:TUP) jumped in pre-market action as improved liquidity allowed it to pay down debt. Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) also gained ground before the bell, bolstered on an FDA filing. MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) moved the other direction, falling on news of an equity facility.
- The antitrust spotlight has turned to Google on Tuesday. The European Commission has opened an inquiry into whether the search giant has violated antitrust rules with its digital ad brokering.
- The original meme stock is back in the news on Tuesday. GameStop popped about 9% on news that it has completed an at-the-market equity offering. With the deal, the company brought in gross proceeds of more than $1.1 billion.
- Earnings news is boosting shares of Plug Power, despite a mixed quarterly report. The company revealed a wider-than-expected loss for Q1. However, revenue grew 76% from last year to reach nearly $72 million. This top-line figure beat analysts' estimates.
- Tupperware Brands rallied about 7% in Tuesday's pre-market action. The advance followed news that the company has paid down its term loan and approved a stock repurchase plan.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals advanced before Tuesday's open after the FDA accepted its resubmitted application for PEDMARK, a prevention for hearing loss caused by chemotherapy. Fennec expects a decision from the regulatory agency in November.
- MicroVision dropped about 9% before the start of Tuesday's trading. The slide followed the announcement of an at-the-market equity facility valued at $140 million.