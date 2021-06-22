Fifth Third Bancorp to acquire healthcare banking platform Provide

  • Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB +0.1%) enters into a definitive agreement to acquire the healthcare banking platform, Provide, in an effort to accelerate digital transformation in lending to healthcare practices.
  • Provide will retain its brand identity and operate as an independent business line to scale and expand product offerings for health care practices.
  • In 2018, Fifth Third was an early investor in Provide and funded loans through Provide's platform in 2020; in its partnership with Fifth Third, Provide has provided core banking and payment services to over 70% of the doctors for whom it provides acquisition financing.
  • Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.
  • Greg Carmichael chairman and CEO of FITB says, "together, we can deliver a client experience that enables healthcare providers to focus on what they do best — providing the care their patients need while we make their banking experience convenient and efficient."
  • In December, Fifth Third agreed to acquire Hammond Hanlon Camp, an advisory and investment banking firm focusing on hospitals, health systems, and related organizations.
