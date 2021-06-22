GreenBox POS launches stablecoin token, COYNI
Jun. 22, 2021 8:54 AM ETGreenBox POS (GBOX)GBOXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) has announced the pilot launch of its COYNI, a stablecoin token, to registered early adopters.
- The company has deposited $5M as initial seed capital with its token custodian bank for funding this launch.
- COYNI provides instant liquidity and can be adopted by all financial institutions that wish to process stablecoin payments capabilities as governed by the OCC.
- “The launch of COYNI will be a pivotal moment for GreenBox as we look to aggressively gain market share in the digital payments and money transfer markets,” said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox POS. “By solving for problems inherent in other token technologies and utilizing our blockchain ledger infrastructure, we believe we are well positioned for rapid expansion of processing volume leading to sustainable value for our shareholders.”
- Shares down 2.55% premarket.
