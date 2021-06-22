Proposed U.S. antitrust bill could force Amazon to sell logistics business
Jun. 22, 2021 9:02 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor59 Comments
- A bill proposed by House Democrat Pramila Jayapal with bipartisan support could force Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to sell its logistics business. Lawmakers accuse Amazon of offering preferential treatment for sellers using its logistics network.
- The Fulfillment by Amazon service is used by nearly 85% of Amazon's largest merchants, according to a report last fall from the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel.
- Jayapal's bill will be considered by the Judiciary Committee tomorrow along with five other bipartisan antitrust bills. The bill could fail to become law, but the action continues to show Washington's desire to rein in Big Tech.
