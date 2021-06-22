Legend Power sells 8 SmartGATE platforms in follow-on order
Jun. 22, 2021 9:05 AM ETLegend Power Systems Inc. (LPSIF)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Legend Power Systems (OTCQB:LPSIF) announces a follow-on sale of eight SmartGATE Platforms to a major international property owner/operator.
- The eight-unit follow-on order brings the total number of SmartGATE Platforms installed in this customer's multi-family buildings to ten. This represents a 100% conversion of SmartGATE Insights to full SmartGATE Platform sales bookings1.
- "We figured if we assessed eight buildings, we could make sense of moving forward with the purchase of two or maybe three SmartGATE Platforms", said the Senior Manager of Energy Operations for the customer property group.