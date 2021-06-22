Thimble Point pops on SPAC deal to take Pear Therapeutics public at $1.6B value
Jun. 22, 2021 9:08 AM ETPear Therapeutics, Inc. (PEAR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Pear Therapeutics announces a deal to go public via a reverse merger with Pritzker Vlock-led SPAC Thimble Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:THMA) at a valuation of $1.6B.
- The transaction is expected to provide about $400M in gross proceeds, which comprises of $276M funds held in Thimble Point's trust account and a $125M upsized private investment in public equity at $10 per share.
- Founded in 2013, Pear Therapeutics has built end-to-end platform for prescription digital therapeutics (FDA-approved) to treat serious disease.
- "At Pear, we set out to transform healthcare through the use of PDTs, a new class of clinically validated, software-based therapeutics that we pioneered to improve patients’ outcomes across many therapeutic areas, alone and in combination with pharmaceuticals. With our end-to-end PDT platform, we are executing on our vision to redefine how patients, clinicians and payors can better navigate and benefit from a healthcare system so in need of disruption," says Corey McCann, M.D., Ph.D, Pear's President and Chief Executive Officer.
- The private financing includes participation from leading healthcare and technology investors, including 5AM Ventures, Arboretum Ventures, Blue Water Science Advisors, LLC, dRx Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Sarissa Capital among others.
- "We believe prescription digital therapeutics are creating a new category of medicine with applications worldwide," says Kirthiga Reddy, Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers.
- Pear's stock will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PEAR."
- The business combination is expected to be completed in H2 2021.
- THMA is up 2.06% in pre-market trading.
- Press Release