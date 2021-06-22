ChargePoint on watch after Jefferies points to scale upside amid rising EV adoption

Jun. 22, 2021 9:10 AM ETChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

two electric cars charging at Chargepoint DC Fast Chargers powered by Texas Wind Energy
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Jefferies starts off coverage on ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) with a Buy rating.
  • The firm calls ChargePoint the U.S. leader in the demand for charging electric vehicles.
  • Analyst David Kelley: "As the US charging infrastructure leader, we expect CHPT leverages scale and integrated hardware, software, & services features to drive +57% sales CAGR, tracking with ramping US & Europe EV adoption & growing charging demand."
  • Kelley also points to compounding same-customer hardware volumes for ChargePoint and says recurring high-margin software service sales suggest the ability to drive considerable gross margin expansion and operating profit by 2024.
  • The firm assigns a price target of $40 to CHPT.
  • Shares of ChargePoint are up 0.31% premarket to $32.71.
  • Yesterday, Needham was out with a favorable note on ChargePoint.
