ChargePoint on watch after Jefferies points to scale upside amid rising EV adoption
Jun. 22, 2021 9:10 AM ETChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Jefferies starts off coverage on ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) with a Buy rating.
- The firm calls ChargePoint the U.S. leader in the demand for charging electric vehicles.
- Analyst David Kelley: "As the US charging infrastructure leader, we expect CHPT leverages scale and integrated hardware, software, & services features to drive +57% sales CAGR, tracking with ramping US & Europe EV adoption & growing charging demand."
- Kelley also points to compounding same-customer hardware volumes for ChargePoint and says recurring high-margin software service sales suggest the ability to drive considerable gross margin expansion and operating profit by 2024.
- The firm assigns a price target of $40 to CHPT.
- Shares of ChargePoint are up 0.31% premarket to $32.71.
- Yesterday, Needham was out with a favorable note on ChargePoint.