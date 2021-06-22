Fentura Financial to acquire Farmers State Bank for $15.5M

Jun. 22, 2021 9:17 AM ETFentura Financial, Inc. (FETM)FETMBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Fentura Financial (OTCQX:FETM), the holding company for Fenton-based The State Bank will acquire Farmers State Bank, based in Munith for $15.5M in cash.
  • Based on current shares outstanding, shareholders of FSB will receive $103.33 in cash for each share.
  • Fentura expects EPS to be enhanced by 12-14% in each of the first two years following closing.
  • The transaction is expected to dilute tangible BV by 6.1% at closing but anticipates earn back in less than four years using the crossover method.
  • The State Bank’s branch offices will increase to 20 locations, with the addition of FSB’s offices in Munith, Stockbridge and Grass Lake.
  • Upon completion of the transaction, Jeanne Richter will join the senior management team of The State Bank and Craig Goodlock will retire.
  • Closing of the transaction will occur during Q4 2021.
