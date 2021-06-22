Medtronic reports first patient procedure with Hugo RAS system in Chile
Jun. 22, 2021
- Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announces the first patient procedure with the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The robotic prostatectomy was performed June 19 by urological surgeon Ruben Olivares, M.D., at Clínica Santa Maria in Santiago, Chile.
- The first patient procedure marks the beginning of the Hugo RAS system patient registry, which will collect clinical data to support regulatory submissions around the world.
- A modular, multi-quadrant platform designed for a broad range of surgical procedures, the Hugo RAS system combines wristed instruments, 3D visualization, and a powerful surgical video capture option in Touch Surgery Enterprise.
- Medtronic designed the Hugo RAS system to help improve robotics economics and utilization — based on input from hundreds of clinicians and hospital executives.