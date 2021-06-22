Rush Street Interactive inks deal with Chicago Bears
Jun. 22, 2021
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) strikes a deal close to home with a new exclusive partnership with the Chicago Bears and Rivers Casino.
- The company says the agreement is the Bears' first multi-year exclusive deal in the sportsbook and casino categories and makes BetRivers the Bears' Official Sportsbook Partner and Rivers Casino the Bears' Official Casino Partner.
- BetRivers and Rivers Casino will receive a mix of prominent in-stadium signage, and digital, social and print assets as part of the deal. In addition, BetRivers will be the title partner of the team's customized free game on the Chicago Bears official app.
