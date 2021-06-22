Nicolet Bankshares to acquire County Bancorp for $219M
Jun. 22, 2021 9:22 AM ETNicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NCBS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) inked a definitive merger agreement post which former will acquire the latter and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investors Community Bank; Nicolet will be the surviving entity.
- Under the merger, County shareholders have the right to receive for each share of County common stock, at the election of each holder and subject to proration, either cash of $37.18/share of County common stock or 0.48 shares of Nicolet common stock.
- Based on Nicolet's closing price of $71.75 (June 21), the merger consideration is valued at ~$219M.
- County shareholder elections will be prorated to ensure the total consideration will consist of ~20% cash and ~80% Nicolet common stock.
- The estimated transaction value is a 1.38 multiple of County's tangible book value as of Mar. 31, 2021 and equates to ~16.6x County's 2021 estimated EPS.
- As of Mar.31, 2021, the combined company will have pro forma total assets of $7.5B, deposits of $6.3B, and loans of $4.9B, inclusive of Nicolet's prior acquisition announcement of Mackinac Financial on Apr. 12, 2021.
- Transaction is expected to close in Q4.
- First FY22 EPS is estimated in the mid-single digits and the tangible book value per share dilution of 1.2% is expected to be earned back in ~1.4 years.