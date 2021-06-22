Jupiter Wellnes announces peer-reviewed publication of atopic dermatitis study results
Jun. 22, 2021 9:29 AM ETJupiter Wellness, Inc. (JUPW)JUPWBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) is trading marginally higher after the company announced the publication of clinical study results for JW-100 lotion containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD).
- The changes in AD (eczema) after 14 days of the application of the treatment were assessed using the Investigator's Static Global Assessment (ISGA) score.
- Fifty-seven patients completed the double-blinded placebo-controlled study and JW-100 cohorts have indicated a statistically significant ISGA score reduction (p = 0.042).
- “The early clinical data shows JW-100's potential to disrupt the billion-dollar market for the treatment of eczema," noted Jupiter Wellness CEO Brian John.
- The company has started a drug development program for JW-100 targeting AD and initial FDA filings are expected in Q3 2021.
- The clinical trial results for JW-100 were first announced in February.