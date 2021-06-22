VivoPower rallies 15% on inking LOI for EV Conversion Partnership with Toyota Australia
Jun. 22, 2021 9:29 AM ETVivoPower International PLC (VVPR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- VivoPower (NASDAQ:VVPR) rallied 15.1% higher premarket after inking a binding LOI with Toyota Motor (Australia) for creating a collaboration program between the companies for electrification of Toyota Landcruiser vehicles using conversion kits designed and manufactured by VivoPower's wholly-owned electric vehicle subsidiary, Tembo e-LV B.V.
- Final terms of the Master Services Agreement are under negotiation, but on completion, it is intended that VivoPower would become Toyota Australia’s exclusive partner for Landcruiser 70 electrification for five years, with a further two-year option (seven years in total).
- Both the companies will commence collaboration on Landcruiser electrification efforts.
- In early June, the company inked $58M distribution deal for Tembo-e-LV.