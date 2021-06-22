Antares Pharma submits IND application for ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue

  • Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. FDA for the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical study of ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue.
  • The IND application supports a proposed indication for the treatment of acute adrenal insufficiency, known as adrenal crisis, in adults and adolescents, using a novel proprietary auto-injector platform to deliver hydrocortisone.
  • Following written feedback from the FDA at a Pre-IND meeting, the application includes a proposed protocol for an initial study to compare the pharmacokinetic profile of our novel formulation of hydrocortisone versus Solu-Cortef.
  • The company said that it expects to file a New Drug Application to the health regulator towards the end of 2022.
