Antares Pharma submits IND application for ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue
Jun. 22, 2021 9:29 AM ETAntares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS)By: SA News Team
- Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. FDA for the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical study of ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue.
- The IND application supports a proposed indication for the treatment of acute adrenal insufficiency, known as adrenal crisis, in adults and adolescents, using a novel proprietary auto-injector platform to deliver hydrocortisone.
- Following written feedback from the FDA at a Pre-IND meeting, the application includes a proposed protocol for an initial study to compare the pharmacokinetic profile of our novel formulation of hydrocortisone versus Solu-Cortef.
- The company said that it expects to file a New Drug Application to the health regulator towards the end of 2022.