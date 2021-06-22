Duck Creek announces partnership to offer Insurers API-based vehicle data

Jun. 22, 2021 9:37 AM ETDuck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Duck Creek Technologies (DCT -0.2%) partners with Price Digests, a division of London Stock Exchange listed Informa, to offer insurers API-integrated vehicle asset data solutions.
  • This integration will allow insurance companies to acquire VIN verification and access full specifications without leaving their existing business system.
  • "Insurance companies have been known to under-insure up to 65% of commercial trucks because they don’t know the value of what’s sitting on the chassis of an incomplete truck. With TruckBody IQ™ from Price Digests, you automatically generate a more accurate original cost new or actual cash value for complete commercial trucks, allowing you to capture and insure the full value," says Price Digests’ Managing Director Dan Smith.
