Duck Creek announces partnership to offer Insurers API-based vehicle data
Jun. 22, 2021 9:37 AM ETDuck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Duck Creek Technologies (DCT -0.2%) partners with Price Digests, a division of London Stock Exchange listed Informa, to offer insurers API-integrated vehicle asset data solutions.
- This integration will allow insurance companies to acquire VIN verification and access full specifications without leaving their existing business system.
- "Insurance companies have been known to under-insure up to 65% of commercial trucks because they don’t know the value of what’s sitting on the chassis of an incomplete truck. With TruckBody IQ™ from Price Digests, you automatically generate a more accurate original cost new or actual cash value for complete commercial trucks, allowing you to capture and insure the full value," says Price Digests’ Managing Director Dan Smith.
