Primo Water reaffirms Q2, FY21 revenue outlook
Jun. 22, 2021 9:41 AM ETPrimo Water Corporation (PRMW)PRMWBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Primo Water (PRMW -1.0%) reaffirmed its Q2 revenue expectations to be in the range of $490M to $510M, against a consensus of $505.02M.
- Primo's CEO Tom Harrington and CFO Jay Wells, who were presenting at Jefferies Virtual Consumer conference, indicated that based on current performance the company expects to achieve its previously announced revenue estimates for Q2 and full year.
- The company expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $90M and $95M.
- Q2 EPS consensus estimate is $0.11.
- The company also re-affirmed its full year revenue growth of about 5%. Revenue consensus is pegged at $2.07B, while EPS consensus estimate is $0.51 for the full year.
- Primo expects adjusted EBITDA for FY21 to be in the range of $380M to $390M.
- Source: Press Release