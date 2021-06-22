CareCloud included in Russell Microcap Index

Jun. 22, 2021 9:40 AM ETCareCloud, Inc. (MTBC)MTBCPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • CareCloud (MTBC -0.2%) has announced that FTSE Russell, which manages the widely-followed Russell 2000 Index and other indices has included CareCloud in the Russell Microcap Index for the fourth straight year.
  • CareCloud has reported a compound annual growth rate of revenues in excess of 53% from Q1 2018, before we joined the Russell Microcap Index, through Q1 2021.
  • “We're pleased to announce our continued inclusion in the highly regarded Russell Microcap Index, which was made possible by our strong financial performance and proven business model." said Bill Korn, CFO.
