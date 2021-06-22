Nuvei and Discover Global Network come together to increase eCommerce acceptance
Jun. 22, 2021 9:47 AM ETNuvei Corporation (NVEI)NVEIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Global payment technology partner of thriving brands, Nuvei (OTCPK:NUVCF) signs an acquiring agreement with Discover Global Network, the payment brand of Discover.
- This partnership enables Nuvei’s clients to benefit from higher transaction acceptance rates and greater worldwide reach. Merchants from all industries can enjoy the benefits, including online retail, travel, marketplaces, social gaming, iGaming and regulated financial services.
- “We are excited to be partnering with Discover Global Network, as we continue to strengthen our global acquiring capabilities and further improve the transaction experience for our merchants and their customers. We’re actively focusing on opportunities that provide innovative solutions for frictionless commerce, no matter how or where our clients operate around the world.” said Philip Fayer, Chair and CEO.
- Related: 'Nuvei secures scheme licenses to process UK payments post-Brexit'