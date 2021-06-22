MetLife to originate $500M in new impact investment by 2030

  • MetLife's (NYSE:MET) commits to originate $500M in social and environmental impact investments by 2030 with a focus to advance racial and gender equity in low-income and ethnically diverse communities.
  • 25% of the investment will go towards addressing climate change; the insurer said its operations have been carbon neutral since 2016 and its green investments now exceed $28.7B including energy-efficient real estate and renewable energy projects.
  • Milestones outlined in its 2020 annual sustainability report include:
  • Through premium credits and contributions, MetLife and MetLife Foundation provided $250M+ in COVID-19 relief globally;
  • MetLife Foundation invested $5M over three years to promote and support diverse communities and racial equity, supplementing $10M in existing annual contributions;
  • It commits to reduce location-based green house gas emissions by another 30% from 2019 to 2030, originating $20B of new green investments such as renewable energy, and;
  • MetLife also launched a Sustainable Financing Framework and issued a $750M green funding agreement.
  • Jon Richter chief sustainability officer of MetLife says, "we believe sustainability must be central to our business strategy and a guiding force behind every aspect of our operations."
  • Last week, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said banks will ultimately drive companies to align with ESG values.
