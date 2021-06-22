MetLife to originate $500M in new impact investment by 2030
Jun. 22, 2021
- MetLife's (NYSE:MET) commits to originate $500M in social and environmental impact investments by 2030 with a focus to advance racial and gender equity in low-income and ethnically diverse communities.
- 25% of the investment will go towards addressing climate change; the insurer said its operations have been carbon neutral since 2016 and its green investments now exceed $28.7B including energy-efficient real estate and renewable energy projects.
- Milestones outlined in its 2020 annual sustainability report include:
- Through premium credits and contributions, MetLife and MetLife Foundation provided $250M+ in COVID-19 relief globally;
- MetLife Foundation invested $5M over three years to promote and support diverse communities and racial equity, supplementing $10M in existing annual contributions;
- It commits to reduce location-based green house gas emissions by another 30% from 2019 to 2030, originating $20B of new green investments such as renewable energy, and;
- MetLife also launched a Sustainable Financing Framework and issued a $750M green funding agreement.
- Jon Richter chief sustainability officer of MetLife says, "we believe sustainability must be central to our business strategy and a guiding force behind every aspect of our operations."
