O2Micro's technology for controlling light source modules granted patent
Jun. 22, 2021
- O2Micro International (OIIM -1.6%) has been granted patent for a system controller for controlling light source modules.
- On June 08, 2021, the company was assigned 11 claims under U.S. Patent No. 11,032,881. The invention relates to technology for controlling multiple arrays of LED and mini-LED light sources in time sequence with a single controller.
- O2Micro Executive Vice President Yung Lin claims, "This technology can affordably allow manufactures to control thousands of local dimming backlit zones in LCD displays such as TV’s, monitors, notebooks and tablets, etc. resulting in a significant increase in backlight control for improved contrast and black levels."
- Press Release