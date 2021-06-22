Adial Pharmaceuticals shares jump on plans to enter the genetic testing market
Jun. 22, 2021 10:12 AM ETAdial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Adial Pharmaceuticals shares surge (ADIL +18.5%) after announcing plans to enter the genetic testing market after it received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office related to use of the company’s genetic diagnostic panel in combination with AD04 for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).
- The patent covered by the Notice of Allowance also pertains to the company’s use of its genetic diagnostic panel in combination with AD04 for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).
- The patent, once issued, is expected to provide market exclusivity for the AD04 genetic diagnostic test, creating a possibly significant profit center for the company, Adial said.
- The company also sees a future opportunity to commercialize a companion diagnostic test to AD04 for OUD, if an OUD approval is also received for AD04.