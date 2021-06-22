McDonald's to launch highly-anticipated loyalty program next month

  • McDonald's (MCD +0.1%) plans to launch its loyalty program on July 8 after running tests of the program in various markets.
  • Customers will have to interact with the app to collect points and receive perks.
  • MyMcDonald's Rewards will dole out 1,500 points to customers at sign up and 100 points for every dollar spent. 1,500 points are enough points for a free chicken sandwich, cheeseburger or ice cream cone.
  • The fast-food chain's loyalty program is highly anticipated by investors hoping that it can generate the same sort of positive attention as the programs at Chipotle, Starbucks and Panera.
  • The loyalty program arrives with McDonald's execs confident on consumer demand for dine-in and takeout fast-food.
