McDonald's to launch highly-anticipated loyalty program next month
Jun. 22, 2021
- McDonald's (MCD +0.1%) plans to launch its loyalty program on July 8 after running tests of the program in various markets.
- Customers will have to interact with the app to collect points and receive perks.
- MyMcDonald's Rewards will dole out 1,500 points to customers at sign up and 100 points for every dollar spent. 1,500 points are enough points for a free chicken sandwich, cheeseburger or ice cream cone.
- The fast-food chain's loyalty program is highly anticipated by investors hoping that it can generate the same sort of positive attention as the programs at Chipotle, Starbucks and Panera.
- The loyalty program arrives with McDonald's execs confident on consumer demand for dine-in and takeout fast-food.