W Technologies to acquire KrytoBank in share exchange deal
Jun. 22, 2021 10:23 AM ET W Technologies, Inc. (WTCG)
- W Technologies (OTCPK:WTCG) agrees to acquire 100% of KrytoBank through shares exchange agreement, pursuant to which KryptoBank will become a wholly owned subsidiary of W Technologies.
- In exchange, W Technologies will issue stock representing 90% of its issued and outstanding common stock.
- "As cryptocurrencies grow and new utility tokens are launched, the markets become increasingly more difficult to navigate," says W Technologies' President, Chairman, CEO and CFO Mikael Lundgren.
- The share exchange is expected to close by July 31, 2021.
- Press Release