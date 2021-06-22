W Technologies to acquire KrytoBank in share exchange deal

Jun. 22, 2021 10:23 AM ETW Technologies, Inc. (WTCG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • W Technologies (OTCPK:WTCG) agrees to acquire 100% of KrytoBank through shares exchange agreement, pursuant to which KryptoBank will become a wholly owned subsidiary of W Technologies.
  • In exchange, W Technologies will issue stock representing 90% of its issued and outstanding common stock.
  • "As cryptocurrencies grow and new utility tokens are launched, the markets become increasingly more difficult to navigate," says W Technologies' President, Chairman, CEO and CFO Mikael Lundgren.
  • The share exchange is expected to close by July 31, 2021.
  • Press Release
