Aware, Iris ID team up to expand access to FBI's Next Generation Iris Service
Jun. 22, 2021
- Aware (AWRE +0.9%) announces a new partnership with Iris ID Systems to empower state and local agencies to take advantage of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Next Generation Identification Iris Service.
- Through this partnership, Aware will enhance its existing biometric software offerings such as AwareABIS, a large-scale automated biometric identification system, Nexa Iris, a high-performance iris recognition software solution and advanced algorithm, with leading iris recognition hardware from Iris ID.
- The combination of Aware's software with Iris ID’s hardware will improve accessibility of the FBI’s next generation iris service at the state and local level and are poised to drive adoption of fast, accurate, iris-based identification for a variety of criminal justice use cases at any level.
- The NGI Iris Service represents an expansion of the FBI's biometric services beyond fingerprints, using iris recognition to capture, store, and compare iris images with a high degree of accuracy.
- "The inclusion of iris recognition provides authorities with a faster, touchless and highly accurate identification method that can be used in circumstances where fingerprints are not available," the company added.