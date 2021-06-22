WeWork partners with San Francisco to offer hybrid work resources

Jun. 22, 2021 10:27 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)WEBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor

Wework Facility New York City
wdstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • WeWork (WE) announces a strategic partnership with the City of San Francisco to provide resources for business returning to work, often with a hybrid work environment.
  • Members of San Francisco's Chamber of Commerce will have access to incentives, including one month off dedicated space rental when making a six month commitment or two months off with a 12 month plan.
  • The partnership is the fourth of its kind for WeWork, following deals with New York City, Washington, DC, and Miami.
  • “WeWork is thrilled to see the enthusiasm for our city partnerships among local business communities. A hybrid approach has proven instrumental in facilitating a return to the office for many companies, especially small businesses, to foster economic recovery,” says WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani.
  • WeWork plans to go public through a reverse SPAC merger with BowX Acquisition at a $9B valuation.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.