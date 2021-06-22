WeWork partners with San Francisco to offer hybrid work resources
Jun. 22, 2021 10:27 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)WEBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- WeWork (WE) announces a strategic partnership with the City of San Francisco to provide resources for business returning to work, often with a hybrid work environment.
- Members of San Francisco's Chamber of Commerce will have access to incentives, including one month off dedicated space rental when making a six month commitment or two months off with a 12 month plan.
- The partnership is the fourth of its kind for WeWork, following deals with New York City, Washington, DC, and Miami.
- “WeWork is thrilled to see the enthusiasm for our city partnerships among local business communities. A hybrid approach has proven instrumental in facilitating a return to the office for many companies, especially small businesses, to foster economic recovery,” says WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani.
- WeWork plans to go public through a reverse SPAC merger with BowX Acquisition at a $9B valuation.