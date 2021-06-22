ADC Therapeutics updates interim data in mid-stage Hodgkin lymphoma study
- ADC Therapeutics (ADCT -1.0%) has announced updated interim results from the ongoing pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial of antibody-drug conjugate, camidanlumab tesirine (Cami) in patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.
- The open-label, single-arm study involving 117 subjects had 101 evaluable patients as of the interim data cut off with a median study duration of 5.1 months.
- Overall response rate (ORR) was 66.3% (67/101 patients) with a complete response rate (CRR) of 27.7% and partial response rate (PRR) of 38.6%, the company said adding that the median duration of response has not been reached.
- Nine patients (7.7%) proceeded to hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) after the Cami treatment. 7/117 patients (6.0%) developed Guillain-Barre syndrome/Polyradiculopathy similar to the incidence on the Phase 1 trial. No new safety signals were detected.
- In July 2020, the FDA lifted the partial clinical hold on pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for camidanlumab tesirine in relapsed/refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.