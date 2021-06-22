Sage selects FLEETCOR's Cambridge Global Payments to enhance cross-border payments
Jun. 22, 2021 10:32 AM ETFLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT)FLTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Cambridge Global Payments, a FLEETCOR company (FLT -0.6%) has inked a new partnership with Sage to integrate Cambridge’s online trading and payments platform with the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system.
- This integration will provide Sage clients with expanded access to cross-border payments.
- “We’re incredibly excited to work with the Sage Intacct team to deliver an integrated solution that increases efficiencies in delivering cross-border payments at a competitive FX conversion,” says Corinne MacMillan, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Cambridge Global Payments. “This partnership furthers Cambridge’s vision of collaborating with key players in the payments and technology spaces to help simplify the accounts payable process.”