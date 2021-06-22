Equinox Gold reports another Los Filos blockade
- Equinox Gold (EQX -3.2%) says mining activities have been suspended at its Los Filos mine in Mexico by "illegal blockades" from unionized employees and members of the local Xochipala community.
- The groups are demanding payments in excess of their contractual agreements, the company says.
- Los Filos has faced several blockades over the years, including last September.
- Equinox has forecast full-year production at Los Filos of 170K-190K gold equiv. oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $1,330-$1,390/oz., its highest-cost mine.
