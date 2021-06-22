NY Fed chief Williams: inflation temporary, rate hikes 'way off in the future'
Jun. 22, 2021 10:51 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor6 Comments
- John Williams, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said Tuesday that the inflation currently working its way through the economy is temporary and that any potential rate hikes remain "way off in the future."
- Speaking to Bloomberg TV, the head of the New York Fed also assured markets that the central bank will react to conditions as it sets policy over the next several years.
- Commenting on when the central bank would begin tapering its asset purchases, Williams said that decision would be driven by data. However, he stressed that the Fed would clearly communicate its intentions to the market.
- Williams noted that one of the lessons learned from the Fed's previous tapering experience was the importance of getting the timing right and "communicating transparently" to markets.
- The NY Fed chief noted that the Fed won't talk about rate increases until the economy reaches the conditions laid out by the Fed's policy statement. He predicted that that time is "way off in the future."
- On the sharp rise in inflation that has taken place lately, Williams described those price increases as "temporary." He estimated a 3.5% inflation rate in 2021, with a slower pace of growth starting next year.
- Looking longer term, Williams said the Fed would use incoming data to determine its policy rather than follow a "mechanical formula" to guide its action.
- On economic growth, he predicted real GDP expansion of 7% this year and somewhere between 3% to 3.5% next year.