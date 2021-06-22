Ballard Power wins follow-on fuel cell module order from New Flyer
Jun. 22, 2021 Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) By: Carl Surran
- Ballard Power (BLDP +4.2%) pushes higher after saying it received a follow-on purchase order from heavy-duty transit bus leader company New Flyer for fuel cell modules to power 20 Fuel Cell Electric Buses planned for deployment in Oakland, Calif.
- Deployment of the New Flyer buses will bring the total number of Ballard-powered FCEBs operated by Alameda County's transit authority to 31, and to 45 in the state of California.
- Ballard says it is seeing increased market interest from California transit authorities as they move to adopt zero-emission buses; the state requires 25% of buses purchased by transit agencies must be zero-emission starting in 2023, rising to 50% by 2026 and 100% by 2029.
- Ballard shares also may be enjoying a boost from Plug Power's Q1 earnings results, which include a 76% Y/Y rise in revenues.