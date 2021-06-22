Ballard Power wins follow-on fuel cell module order from New Flyer

Electric bus at the charging station
mkos83/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ballard Power (BLDP +4.2%) pushes higher after saying it received a follow-on purchase order from heavy-duty transit bus leader company New Flyer for fuel cell modules to power 20 Fuel Cell Electric Buses planned for deployment in Oakland, Calif.
  • Deployment of the New Flyer buses will bring the total number of Ballard-powered FCEBs operated by Alameda County's transit authority to 31, and to 45 in the state of California.
  • Ballard says it is seeing increased market interest from California transit authorities as they move to adopt zero-emission buses; the state requires 25% of buses purchased by transit agencies must be zero-emission starting in 2023, rising to 50% by 2026 and 100% by 2029.
  • Ballard shares also may be enjoying a boost from Plug Power's Q1 earnings results, which include a 76% Y/Y rise in revenues.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.