LexinFintech team up with Huawei for Chinese consumer market
Jun. 22, 2021 10:55 AM ETLexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)LXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- LexinFintech (LX -1.2%) has partnered with Huawei in a number of areas to jointly tap the opportunities in the Chinese consumer market.
- Both parties will collaborate in membership services, joint marketing, fintech product development, and buy-now-pay-later services to provide enhanced consumption solutions for the Chinese consumers.
- "Lexin's multi-level strategic partnership with Huawei hopes to enhance users' experience and product offerings together with Huawei, and help Huawei connect with more financial institutions by offering diversified consumer products and services," says Jay Wenjie Xiao, Lexin's CEO.