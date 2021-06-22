BioNTech to consider dividends next year
- BioNTech (BNTX +2.5%), the German biotech firm which partnered with Pfizer (PFE +0.1%) to develop the first FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine says the company will consider paying a dividend next year, Reuters reports.
- BioNTech’s chief financial officer Sierk Poetting has however ruled out looking into such a proposal before next year's annual shareholder meeting.
- "Our strategic priority for 2021 is the reinvestment of capital," commented CEO Ugur Sahin adding that funds will be prioritized for development initiatives on various therapeutics and technologies.
- Sahin has also mentioned that there is no need to change the design of the COVID-19 vaccine as it seems to protect against coronavirus variants of concern.
- In May, BioNTech raised its 2021 guidance for COVID-19 vaccine sales estimating €12.4B from the existing contracts compared to the previous projection of €9.8B.