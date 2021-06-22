Westwater Resources to build graphite processing plant in Alabama
Jun. 22, 2021 11:21 AM ETWestwater Resources, Inc. (WWR)WWRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Westwater Resources (WWR +11%) and the governor of Alabama sign incentives agreements that will bring a first-of-its kind, advanced graphite processing plant to the state; shares are rising after a trading halt.
- Westwater's Alabama Graphite plans to make an initial investment of $80M or more - with a second phase pushing the total to $124M - in the plant, with construction expected to begin later this year and beginning operations by the end of 2022.
- The plant is expected to produce 7,500 tons/year of battery-grade graphite, eventually doubling to 15K tons annually.
- The agreements will provide the company with jobs and tax credits under the Alabama Jobs Acts, totaling up to $29.9M over 15 years.
- Westwater Resources could benefit from expected strong demand for battery-grade graphite, Sarfaraz A. Khan writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.