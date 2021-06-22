Westwater Resources to build graphite processing plant in Alabama

Jun. 22, 2021 11:21 AM ETWestwater Resources, Inc. (WWR)WWRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Huge yellow mining dump truck working in granite quarry. Mining industry
OlyaSolodenko/iStock via Getty Images

  • Westwater Resources (WWR +11%) and the governor of Alabama sign incentives agreements that will bring a first-of-its kind, advanced graphite processing plant to the state; shares are rising after a trading halt.
  • Westwater's Alabama Graphite plans to make an initial investment of $80M or more - with a second phase pushing the total to $124M - in the plant, with construction expected to begin later this year and beginning operations by the end of 2022.
  • The plant is expected to produce 7,500 tons/year of battery-grade graphite, eventually doubling to 15K tons annually.
  • The agreements will provide the company with jobs and tax credits under the Alabama Jobs Acts, totaling up to $29.9M over 15 years.
  • Westwater Resources could benefit from expected strong demand for battery-grade graphite, Sarfaraz A. Khan writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.