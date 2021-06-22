Tellurian files FERC application for new Louisiana pipeline project
- Tellurian (TELL -4.5%) says it submitted an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to build and operate a new 37-mile dual pipeline in Louisiana.
- Tellurian says the new pipeline will connect the supply located north of Lake Charles, La., to the demand located within and south of the area, bypassing what has become a constrained, complex and expensive transportation pathway.
- As part of the design, Driftwood Pipeline proposes to deploy Baker Hughes-supplied (BKR -0.2%) electric-driven compression to reduce the pipeline's carbon dioxide emissions by more than 99%.
- Tellurian says the proposed project, combined with the other strategic steps it is taking, will lead to a reduction of nearly 1M metric tons/year in direct greenhouse gas emissions, a 14% overall reduction.
