Tellurian files FERC application for new Louisiana pipeline project

Jun. 22, 2021 11:56 AM ETTellurian Inc. (TELL), BKRBKR, TELLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor19 Comments

Oil pipeline in industrial district with factories at dusk
spooh/E+ via Getty Images

  • Tellurian (TELL -4.5%) says it submitted an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to build and operate a new 37-mile dual pipeline in Louisiana.
  • Tellurian says the new pipeline will connect the supply located north of Lake Charles, La., to the demand located within and south of the area, bypassing what has become a constrained, complex and expensive transportation pathway.
  • As part of the design, Driftwood Pipeline proposes to deploy Baker Hughes-supplied (BKR -0.2%) electric-driven compression to reduce the pipeline's carbon dioxide emissions by more than 99%.
  • Tellurian says the proposed project, combined with the other strategic steps it is taking, will lead to a reduction of nearly 1M metric tons/year in direct greenhouse gas emissions, a 14% overall reduction.
  • Tellurian is close to breaking ground at its Driftwood facility, which could generate a windfall of cash for the company, Steven Fiorillo writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.