Globex sells Québec-based property to Yamana Gold for $15M
Jun. 22, 2021 12:12 PM ETYamana Gold Inc. (AUY), GLBXFAUY, GLBXFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Globex Mining Enterprises (OTCQX:GLBXF -5.2%) completed the sale of certain properties to Yamana Gold (AUY -0.7%) for $15M.
- The deal includes Francoeur/Arntfield/Lac Fortune gold property in Abitibi, Québec and 30 claims in Beauchastel township and three claims in Malartic township, Québec.
- Following closing, Globex received an initial payment of $4M in the form of 706,714 Yamana shares at $5.66 per share.
- Under the agreement, Yamana will pay $3M after one year, $2M after second year, $3M after third year and $3M after four years of closing of the deal.
- Globex may elect to receive the payment in Yamana shares.
- Globex said it has retained a 2% gross metal royalty on all mineral production from the properties, of which 0.5% may be bought by Yamana for $1.5M.
- Source: Press Release