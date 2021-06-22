Tencent-backed, Chinese grocery delivery platform Missfresh to offer 21M ADS for $13-$16 per share

Jun. 22, 2021 12:23 PM ETMissfresh Limited (MF)MFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • E-commerce platform for grocery delivery, Missfresh Limited (MF) to offer 21M ADSs at an estimated price range between $13-$16 per share.
  • The company seeks to raise ~$315M at the midpoint of the range and would command valuation of around $3.6B.
  • The company had grown its number of users from 5.1M people in 2018 to 7.9M for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021, across 16 cities in China.
  • According to iResearch, the company ranked first in China’s on-demand DMW retail industry in 2018 and 2019 and ranked second in 2020, in terms of GMV.
  • The company booked $236M in sales for the three months ended in March on a net loss of $93M.
  • Rival Chinese grocery app Dingdong Maicai has filed for U.S. IPO potentially valuing firm at $5B+.
