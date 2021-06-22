Nutanix stock pops after providing profitability targets

Jun. 22, 2021

Nutanix headquarters in Silicon Valley
Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares are up 6.5% after CEO Rajiv Ramaswami's investor day presentation guided for 25% ACV billings growth through FY25 and said the company expects to be cash flow positive by the second half of calendar 2022, which corresponds to the first half of FY23.
  • Positive operating profit is expected by the second half of FY23 or first half of FY24.

Image source: Nutanix presentation slides.

  • Nutanix forecasts FCF of $50-150M for FY23 compared to the negative $175M estimated for the current fiscal year.
  • Operating profit is guided at negative $50M to positive $25M for FY23 and positive $150-350M for FY25.
  • Recent news: Last month, Nutanix reported upside fiscal Q3 results.
