Nutanix stock pops after providing profitability targets
Jun. 22, 2021 12:24 PM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX)NTNXBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares are up 6.5% after CEO Rajiv Ramaswami's investor day presentation guided for 25% ACV billings growth through FY25 and said the company expects to be cash flow positive by the second half of calendar 2022, which corresponds to the first half of FY23.
- Positive operating profit is expected by the second half of FY23 or first half of FY24.
Image source: Nutanix presentation slides.
- Nutanix forecasts FCF of $50-150M for FY23 compared to the negative $175M estimated for the current fiscal year.
- Operating profit is guided at negative $50M to positive $25M for FY23 and positive $150-350M for FY25.
- Recent news: Last month, Nutanix reported upside fiscal Q3 results.