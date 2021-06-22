Schlumberger eyes net-zero GHG emissions by 2050

Jun. 22, 2021 12:25 PM ETSchlumberger Limited (SLB)SLBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments

Oil Field Worker
dgdimension/iStock via Getty Images

  • Schlumberger (SLB -0.6%) is the latest major oil and gas company to commit to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
  • In the shorter term, Schlumberger is aiming for a 30% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2025 - which the company says it is on track to achieve ahead of schedule - and a 50% cut in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions with a 30% reduction in Scope 3 emissions by 2030, en route to reaching net zero by 2050.
  • The company says its inclusion of total Scope 3 emissions in its net-zero target is a first in the energy services industry.
  • Separately, CEO Olivier le Peuch says oil supply and demand will recover sooner than expected because of lower investment in new production.
  • "The potential exists for a demand-led supercycle," Le Peuch told a J.P. Morgan energy conference.
  • The Schlumberger CEO said earlier this month that its oil and gas business is "on the verge of an exceptional growth cycle."
