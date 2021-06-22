Despite phase 2 COVID drug failure, Wainwright sees 82% upside for Theravance
Jun. 22, 2021 12:45 PM ETTheravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Although nezulcitinib, a treatment for COVID-19 induced lung injury failed a phase 2 trial, H.C. Wainwright is standing by Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) and has reiterated its buy rating.
- Analyst Douglas Tsao has a $32 price target (82% upside).
- He says that although he doesn't see nezulcitinib being developed as a COVID-19 treatment, he sees potential in other acute or chronic conditions.
- Tsao believes it is possible that with a higher dose or more frequent administration, results in more difficult-to-treat patients could be better.
- Tsao adds that he hadn't been including nezulcitinib in his valuation of the stock.
- Theravance shares are down 0.3% to $17.50 in afternoon trading.