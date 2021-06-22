Full Truck Alliance stock pops 20% intraday after U.S. IPO for China’s ‘Uber for Trucks’ (update)
- Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM), which is known as China’s “Uber for Trucks,” saw its stock pop as much as 20% Tuesday following an IPO that valued the company at more than $20B.
- YMM’s American Depositary Shares opened at $22.50 shortly after 1 p.m. ET and quickly rose to as high as $22.80, up 20% from their $19-per-ADS initial public offering price.
- Shares later pulled back some, but still closed at $21.50, ahead 13.2%.
- Full Truck Alliance sold 82.5M ADSs to the public, and also granted underwriters the option to buy an additional roughly 12.4M more for overallotments. Each ADS represents 20 ordinary shares of the company’s stock.
- Additionally, YMM wrote in its F-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund Mubadala both agreed to buy $100M of Class A shares apiece in private placements.
- Lastly, the company said pre-IPO shareholder Fidelity International had expressed a non-binding interest in purchasing as much as $100M of ADSs.
- All told, Full Truck Alliance expected to have 21.7B Class A and Class B shares following the IPO, or some 22B if underwriters bought all overallotment shares.
- Assuming Class A and B shares have the same value, the $19-a-share IPO price gave Full Truck Alliance about a $20.6B non-diluted valuation even before adding in the impact of Tuesday's pop and any overallotment shares.
- Class A shares carry one vote apiece, whereas Class B shares have 30 votes each. Full Truck Alliance’s founder, Chairman and CEO Peter Hui Zhang will control the voting rights on all Class B stock and those Class A stock he personally owns, giving him 83.4% of the total voting power.
- YMM operates a digital platform that connects Chinese truckers and commercial shippers in the same way that Uber pairs drivers with ride-share customers.
- In addition to Fidelity International, the company’s pre-IPO investors include funds related to A-list firms Sequoia and SoftBank.