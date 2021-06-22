DC Mayor on Statehood: 'will keep pushing until tragic disenfranchisement is rectified'
Jun. 22, 2021 1:53 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington, D.C., urged Congress to approve statehood for the District of Columbia, saying that the current situation represents a "tragic disenfranchisement" that robs residents of their full voting rights.
- Appearing before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Tuesday, Bowser argued that preventing D.C. from becoming a state meant that the 700,000 residents of the district were denied congressional representation.
- "Senators, right the wrong that occurred some 220 years ago when the residents of the District of Columbia were stripped of their full congressional representation and do it now," she implored, according to prepared remarks.
- Bowser argued that "no legal or constitutional barrier" stood in the way of D.C. statehood. She added that the current situation represents a "civil rights violation of 700,000 D.C. residents."
- Because the District of Columbia is not designated as a state, residents aren't represented by members of the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives.
- Bowser also mocked some of the arguments opposing statehood that she's heard over the years. These included worries that statehood would impact parking spaces for congressional staff and the false claim that D.C. does not have a car dealership within its borders, she recalled.
- "D.C.'s current status is due to generations of inactivity by lawmakers, including the Founding Fathers themselves, failing to address the contradiction that residents of the U.S. capital are treated as second-class citizens," she said.