J.P. Morgan says the Fed was hawkish, but not a game changer
Jun. 22, 2021 2:09 PM ETBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Last week's Federal Reserve decision was certainly hawkish, but J.P. Morgan says the tilt wasn't enough for it to change its market outlook.
- According to J.P. Morgan's Marko Kolanovic and team, the FOMC's statement's hawkish highlights were:
- The 2022 and 2023 dots moving up "significantly."
- That "significant upward shift in rate projections was not accompanied by an upward shift in inflation projections."
- IOER and ONRRP rates raised by 5 basis points.
- "Our bias is to view last week’s FOMC meeting as the initial step of a shift in Fed rhetoric as the central bank continues to catch up with stronger than expected growth and inflation indicators," Kolanovic writes in a note. "The room for the Fed to 'catch up' further is particularly seen in Fed’s inflation forecast for this year which is below our projections and suggests Committee participants forecast a pretty quick slowing in inflation in coming months."
- "In other words, if our forecasts are right, the bar appears low in terms of the Fed getting surprised by inflation outcomes over the coming months and quarters especially given the upside risk we see on our own inflation forecasts."
- Based on J.P. Morgan's latest weekly survey, most of its clients still expect the Fed to raise rates in 1H 2023, up slightly to 36% from 35%. Just 2% don't see hikes until 2024, down from 11%.
- And 53% of clients expect tapering to begin in 1Q 2022, up from 48%. But while forecasts for tapering to start in 4Q 2021, down to 16% from 33%, those views were split, with more expecting tapering in 3Q 2021 and more in 2Q 2022 or later.
- The Fed's tapering plan is unlikely to dent J.P. Morgan's bullish view on developed market equities, Kovalovic adds.
- "Looking back at the 2013 tapering episode, we observe that: a) DM equities weathered the process very well; b) bond yields were subdued ahead of the tapering announcement and moved significantly higher in its aftermath; and c) ahead of the tapering announcement, equity internals had a marginal tilt towards Cyclicals vs Defensives, but from the tapering announcement to actual implementation, Cyclicals strongly outperformed Defensives."
- New York Fed President John Williams said today hikes are way off in the future, while backing his view of big economic growth this year.