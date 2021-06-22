Winnebago FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 22, 2021 2:05 PM ETWinnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.77 (+780.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $836.82M (+107.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adjusted Ebitda of $94.4M.
- Over the last 2 years, WGO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.