Patterson FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 22, 2021 2:07 PM ETPatterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Patterson (NASDAQ:PDCO) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+20.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.52B (+17.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PDCO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.