uniQure reports positive pivotal trial results for hemophilia gene therapy
- uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) says that phase 3 data for entranacogene dezaparvovec, its gene therapy for hemophilia b, showed that patients achieved durable, sustained Factor IX activity 52 weeks after infusion.
The company says the data is the first for a phase 3 gene therapy trial for hemophilia b. The trial enrolled 54 patients.
One dose of etranacogene dezaparvovec significantly reduced the annualized rate of bleeding requiring treatment by 80% from 3.39 at baseline to 0.68 bleeding episodes per year.
The annualized rate of spontaneous bleeding requiring treatment was also significantly reduced by 85% from 1.16 at baseline to 0.18 bleeds annually.
uniQure and its partner, CSL Behring, recently held a pre-BLA submission meeting with the FDA and have agreed on prim ary endpoint analysis.
Earlier today, uniQure announced it would acquire Corlieve Therapeutics with an upfront cash payment of €46.3M ($55.28M).
uniQure shares are down 7.9% to $30.26 in afternoon trading.