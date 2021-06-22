uniQure reports positive pivotal trial results for hemophilia gene therapy

  • uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) says that phase 3 data for entranacogene dezaparvovec, its gene therapy for hemophilia b, showed that patients achieved durable, sustained Factor IX activity 52 weeks after infusion.

  • The company says the data is the first for a phase 3 gene therapy trial for hemophilia b. The trial enrolled 54 patients.

  • One dose of etranacogene dezaparvovec significantly reduced the annualized rate of bleeding requiring treatment by 80% from 3.39 at baseline to 0.68 bleeding episodes per year.

  • The annualized rate of spontaneous bleeding requiring treatment was also significantly reduced by 85% from 1.16 at baseline to 0.18 bleeds annually.

  • uniQure and its partner, CSL Behring, recently held a pre-BLA submission meeting with the FDA and have agreed on prim ary endpoint analysis.

  • Earlier today, uniQure announced it would acquire Corlieve Therapeutics with an upfront cash payment of €46.3M ($55.28M).

  • uniQure shares are down 7.9% to $30.26 in afternoon trading.

