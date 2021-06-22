Roblox launches Netflix's Stranger Things-themed avatar items and four all-new minigames
Jun. 22, 2021 2:15 PM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)RBLXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Roblox (RBLX -0.3%) has launched an exclusive Stranger Things experience in the Roblox Metaverse.
- "Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s most iconic shows, and now it has a persistent space in the Roblox Metaverse where fans can experience and interact with the franchise in exciting new ways,” said Christina Wootton, Vice President of Brand Partnerships at Roblox. “Roblox is the new social hangout, much like the local mall back in the 80s where teens came together. The virtual Starcourt Mall is a similar setting reimagined within Roblox that opens up unique possibilities to engage and grow the show’s global audience."
- The Stranger Things interactive mini-games include: Hawkins Lab Escape, Dueling Dice, Hi-Score Slingshot and Delivery Dash.
- Last week, the company released May metrics, reporting daily active user decline 1% M/M and +28% Y/Y to 43M.