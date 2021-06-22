Sorrento inks research agreement with U.S. Navy for pandemic preparedness

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) has signed an agreement with the U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit – No. 3 for infectious diseases R&D, product validation, and disease surveillance to better respond to infectious disease threats.
  • The collaboration's initial focus is to improve infectious disease readiness through surveillance and clinical diagnostic validation activities.
  • Sorrento has been leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library to help combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants, as well as through the use of its diagnostics, COVISTIX and COVITRACK.
  • The company also has neutralizing antibodies (COVI-AMG and COVIDROPS) in clinical trials, as well as abivertinib and COVI-MSC under investigation for hospitalized and severely ill COVID-19 patients.
