Sorrento inks research agreement with U.S. Navy for pandemic preparedness
Jun. 22, 2021 3:08 PM ETSorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) has signed an agreement with the U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit – No. 3 for infectious diseases R&D, product validation, and disease surveillance to better respond to infectious disease threats.
- The collaboration's initial focus is to improve infectious disease readiness through surveillance and clinical diagnostic validation activities.
- Sorrento has been leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library to help combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants, as well as through the use of its diagnostics, COVISTIX and COVITRACK.
- The company also has neutralizing antibodies (COVI-AMG and COVIDROPS) in clinical trials, as well as abivertinib and COVI-MSC under investigation for hospitalized and severely ill COVID-19 patients.
- Sorrento shares are up 1.5% to $8.82 in afternoon trading.